State seeking those responsible for 300-acre timber fire in St. Tammany Parish

ABITA SPRINGS - The Louisiana Forestry Association is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest of whoever set a massive fire in St. Tammany Parish.

Officials say the fire burned nearly 300 acres of pine timber around Wednesday. The blaze was reported on John Bennett Road off Highway 36 East in Abita Springs. The property is owned by timber company Weyerhaeuser.

It took more than a dozen firefighters about seven hours to bring the fire under control. At this time, the damage is estimated to be more than $200,000.

“Right now, it is uncertain whether the fire was intentionally set or whether it was an act of negligence," LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain said. "We’d like to speak with anyone who may have information regarding this incident."

If convicted of arson, those responsible could face up to 15 years at hard labor and/or up to a $15,000 fine, officials said. A conviction of negligence is a misdemeanor and the person or persons responsible could face a fine of no more than $300 and/or up to 30 days behind bars.

Anyone with information on the fire can call LDAF at 225-925-4500 or the LDAF Wildfire Hotline 1-855-452-5323.