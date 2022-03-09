Latest Weather Blog
State school board approves new social studies standards for K-12 classes
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's top education board voted to unanimously approve new standards for teaching social studies in K-12 classrooms throughout the state.
The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education said the newly approved standards were based on input from thousands of public comments.
“These standards were informed by a year of public feedback, demonstrating why an engaged, informed citizenry is essential to protecting, sustaining, and improving upon our constitutional republic,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley said. “I look forward to seeing these standards come to life in classrooms across our state and, ultimately, recognizing the influence these standards will have on the State of Louisiana and the United States of America.”
You can read the full set of standards, as approved by the board, by clicking here.
