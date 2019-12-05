State says twice as many computers infected with virus than first thought

BATON ROUGE- Two and a half weeks after a cyberattack targeted state computers, some employees still don't have access to the internet.

It comes as the state updated numbers on how many computers were affected by the ransomware attack. This week, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned at least 1,500 more computers were found to have the ransomware infection. That's double the 1,500 computers the Office of Technology Services first reported in the days following the attack.

This week, the Division of Administration said it still had about 300 computers left to fix.

We checked with some of the bigger state agencies to see how they are doing post-hack and what might still be affected.

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE

Spokesperson reports all applications are back up and running after originally extending some deadlines.

LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Most public-facing information is working again despite some remaining connectivity issues for workers.

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY

Most things are back to normal, however, there are some workarounds for employees due to continued connectivity problems.

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND DEVELOPMENT (DOTD)

Spokesman reports truck permits had to be written by hand for a few days, but those are now back to normal.

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The NCIC Database, which allowed law enforcement to search names statewide and nationally is back up and running.

Crash reports had to be filled out by paper following the hack, but are again being filed electronically.

DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILY SERVICES

A fix was made Wednesday after some child support clients reported not being able to access their case information.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

No response.