80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State's gray triggerfish season will remain closed for 2017

4 years 7 months 1 week ago Saturday, December 17 2016 Dec 17, 2016 December 17, 2016 2:15 PM December 17, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's season for recreational harvest of gray triggerfish will remain closed in state waters for all of the 2017 season.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says the season was originally scheduled to re-open Jan. 1, however the federal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries announced that accountability measures are being enacted which led to a closure of the entire 2017 season in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico. They asked that Louisiana state waters also remain closed for that period.

NOAA Fisheries has estimated that the adjusted annual catch limit of 201,223 pounds for the Gulf in 2016 has been exceeded by 221,213 pounds. Federal accountability measures require a "payback" of previous season overharvest in the next fishing season for reef fish fisheries in the Gulf.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days