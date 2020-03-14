77°
State's first coronavirus death was 58-year-old man from New Orleans

Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - The first person to die in Louisiana after contracting the coronavirus was a 58-year-old man hospitalized in New Orleans, the Louisiana Department of Health revealed Saturday afternoon.

The patient had "underlying health conditions," the state said in a news release.

The man was being treated at Touro Infirmary Hospital and Medical Center. 

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the first Louisiana death related to COVID-19 today,” the governor said in a statement.  “I have spoken with Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and we send our prayers and condolences to the family of the deceased."

He added the importance of checking on and keeping those with chronic health issues out of large crowds and other public areas where the virus may be spread: "This underscores the fact that those with underlying health issues are most at risk from the coronavirus. Those with compromised immune systems and are older should be taking extra precautions to avoid becoming affected with the coronavirus," the governor said in the statement. 

Take these precautions:

  • Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently
  • Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm
  • Avoiding touching your face
  • Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
  • Avoiding close contact with others
  • And staying home if you are sick
