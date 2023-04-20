Latest Weather Blog
State returns nearly $70K in unclaimed funds to flood victim
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of the Treasury's Unclaimed Property program has returned nearly $70,000 to a resident affected by last month's flooding.
Treasurer John Kennedy, in a news release Wednesday, said a woman found $34,000 of her own money and another $35,000 in cash and stock from her late mother's estate.
In all, the department says it returned about $176,000 to Louisianians who stopped by Saturday's event at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.
Unclaimed property includes old bank accounts, insurance proceeds, utility deposits and other lost money sources.
The program has returned more than $407 million to almost 630,000 residents since 1972.
Residents can search for missing money online at www.LATreasury.com or call the department's toll-free hotline at 1-888-925-4127 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
