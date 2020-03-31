State representative Ted James hospitalized with pneumonia, COVID-19

State Rep. Ted James Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - The Advocate reports that State Rep. Ted James, a Baton Rouge Democrat, has been hospitalized with pneumonia after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued Monday night, the 37-year-old attorney said he became symptomatic on Sunday, March 22 and began self-isolation.

"By Monday morning I began having shortness of breath with a high fever and cough," he wrote.

"I was tested and received my results back on Thursday, March 26 showing that I was positive for COVID-19," he said, a reference to the illness caused by the virus.

"By Saturday my fever broke but I still had such difficulty breathing I had to be admitted to the hospital Sunday, March 29," James said.

He went on to explain that the best way to fight the illness is to follow the governor's order to stay at home.

"I implore everyone to stay home, stay safe and save lives," James said. "I know God is in control and I look forward to beating this and returning to work soon."

James is chairman of the influential House Administration of Criminal Justice Committee and one of the most affable members of the Legislature.

He is also vice-chairman of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus.

The Legislature meets on Tuesday at 11 a.m. after a temporary adjournment sparked by the coronavirus.

Lawmakers initially planned to extend the temporary break until April 13 but may push that back to April 30 amid the rising number of cases of the virus across Louisiana.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday he would extend his stay-at-home order that applies to most workers until April 30 to mirror President Trump's directive on social distancing, which was announced Sunday.

The Legislature adjourns on June 1, which means any abbreviated session will likely focus on approving an operating budget and other priorities.

A special session is possible later this year.