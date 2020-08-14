State reports about 1,100 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 41 additional deaths

THURSDAY: Louisiana is reporting 1,137 new cases Thursday, a total of 135,439. There were 41 additional deaths for a statewide total of 4,279.

There were 1,281 patients in hospital, 39 fewer than Wednesday. Fifteen fewer patients were on ventilators for a total of 196 statewide.

WEDNESDAY: The state is reporting 1,215 new cases Wednesday, a total of 134,304. Another 43 deaths were reported for a total of 4,238 statewide.

Another 14,429 were said to have recovered since last week for a total of 103,512 recoveries statewide.

Officials said 1,320 people were in the hospital Wednesday, a decrease of 15 day-to-day. Three fewer patients were on ventilators.

TUESDAY: Louisiana is reporting 1,165 new cases Tuesday, a total of 133,125. There were 26 additional deaths reported for a total of 4,195.

Hospitalizations fell by 47, down to 1,335. The number of patients on ventilators also fell by one, a total of 214.

MONDAY: The state is reporting 574 new cases Monday for a total of 131,961 but says new laboratory data is "incomplete," potentially affecting case data. LDH staff is investigating the situation.

Another 24 deaths were reported for a total of 4,169 statewide. The number of patients in hospitals decreased slightly to 1,382. Ventilator use was up by five to 215.

Sunday data is made up of cases for the entire weekend. The last update before Sunday was on Friday.

WEEKEND NEW CASE INFORMATION

Total cases: 2,710 new cases; 131,399 total COVID-19 cases since March.

Additional deaths this weekend brought total virus-related deaths to 4,145.

Fewer people were in the hospital as of Sunday afternoon, the state reported 1,383 people hospitalized and 210 needed a ventilator, up by three since Friday.

FRIDAY: Louisiana is reported 1,601 new cases for a then-total of 128,746. There were 61 additional deaths Friday, bringing the statewide total to 4,089.

On Friday, there were 1,406 COVID patients hospitalized and 207 needed a ventilator.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of the Thursday(8/13):

Ascension: 2,970 cases / 79 deaths

Assumption: 600 cases / 20 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 12,587 cases / 369 deaths

East Feliciana: 612 cases / 39 deaths

Iberville: 1,267 cases / 50 deaths

Livingston: 3,027 cases / 54 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 818 cases / 33 deaths

St. Helena: 279 cases / 2 death

St. James: 730 cases / 32 deaths

Tangipahoa: 3,619 cases / 78 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 745 cases / 37 deaths

West Feliciana: 397 cases / 18 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

