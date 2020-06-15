State reports 336 new coronavirus cases Sunday; Hospitalizations increase slightly

BATON ROUGE - Health officials reported 336 new coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the total to 46,619 confirmed cases statewide.

The number of reported deaths rose to 2,901, an increase of 10 from Saturday. The daily number of patients hospitalized rose slightly to 556. A total of 33,904 people have recovered from the virus according to data last updated by the state June 6.

The state has entered phase 2 of its reopening plan. You can find more details on the order here.

The state releases updated number of COVID-19 patients in Louisiana at noon every day. Scroll to the data in the middle of the page for details.

Specific, parish-by-parish data is available by navigating to the "By Parish" tab on the data feed in the middle of this story.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Sunday(6/14):

Ascension: 935 cases / 58 deaths

Assumption: 269 cases / 14 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 4,226 cases / 258 deaths

East Feliciana: 226 cases / 32 deaths

Iberville: 610 cases / 43 deaths

Livingston: 526 cases / 32 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 218 cases / 25 deaths

St. James: 308 cases / 27 deaths

Tangipahoa: 1,042 cases / 42 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 204 cases / 31 deaths

West Feliciana: 231 cases / 14 deaths

Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge General and Ochsner are treating patients.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state's first positive case of the virus at an Orleans Parish hospital March 9. The Department of Health said the initial case was not travel-related and was "community acquired."

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

