State reports 2nd storm-related death: man died after driving into New Orleans floodwater

25 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, August 30 2021 Aug 30, 2021 August 30, 2021 4:55 PM August 30, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana reported its second death Monday tied to Hurricane Ida.

The Louisiana Department of Health said a man died after his vehicle drove into floodwater near I-10 in New Orleans. No other details on the victim were immediately available. 

It's the second confirmed death linked to the storm. A man died in Ascension Sunday night after a tree fell onto his home. 

