State Rep., Reggie Bagala, battles COVID-19 in Raceland hospital

State rep. Reggie Bagala has been put on a ventilator to assist his breathing as he battles COVID-19. Photo: The Advocate

LAFOURCHE PARISH - The Advocate reports that Louisiana lawmaker Reggie Bagala, a republican out of Lockport, has been put on a ventilator to assist his breathing as he battles COVID-19.

Before his setback, while being treated at Ochsner St. Anne Hospital in Raceland, the state representative expected to be discharged by this weekend.

Marty Chabert, an ex-state lawmaker and chairman of the Louisiana Board of Regents said Bagala's family updated him on his friend's condition and requested prayers from the public on Bagala's behalf.

“Reggie … is a fighter and will get through this,” Chabert posted in tweet. “Please pray!”

I just spoke to Rep Reggie Bagala’s wife and the family request your prayers, Rep Bagala was put on a ventilator and needs our prayers! Rep Bagala is a fighter and will get through this! Please pray! — Marty J Chabert (@MartyJChabert) April 2, 2020

Bagala had been hospitalized with a case of COVID-19 by Wednesday morning, Chabert said.

Bagala, 54, is at least the second member of Louisiana’s House of Representatives to be diagnosed with COVID-19. State Rep. Ted James, 37, a Baton Rouge Democrat, was hospitalized with pneumonia by Monday night after testing positive for the virus.

A third member of the House, Rep. Rodney Lyons, D-Harvey, has said he was hospitalized with symptoms associated with COVID-19 but never tested positive for it.

Bagala won a three-way race for his 54th District seat Oct. 12. The district is based in Lafourche Parish but includes Grand Isle, which is at the southern tip of Jefferson Parish. Beginning Thursday, Grand Isle officials imposed a curfew and restricted access to the island community in hopes of curbing the spread of the virus.