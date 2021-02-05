45°
Latest Weather Blog
State releasing LSU national championship license plate
BATON ROUGE - Starting next week, Tiger fans will be able to take a piece of LSU history with them everywhere they drive.
The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles announced Friday it will release a specialty plate commemorating LSU Football's undefeated 2019 season and national title. The plates officially go on sale Feb. 8.
Anyone interested in buying one can can go about that via the OMV's web page or at select offices and some Public Tag Agent locations throughout the state. Those locations include field offices in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Livingston, Monroe, Shreveport, Slidell, and Thibodaux.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Parkview's first ever beach volleyball signee headlines National Signing Day
-
Scotlandville sends 7 Hornet football players to next level on National Signing...
-
St. James' Saivion Jones highlights LSU's National Signing Day class
-
Former Tigers still wearing purple and gold pads in Super Bowl 55
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships