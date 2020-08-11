State releases noon virus update, says new testing data 'incomplete'

MONDAY: The state is reporting 574 new cases Monday but says new laboratory data is "incomplete," potentially affecting case data. LDH staff is investigating the situation.

Another 24 deaths were reported for a total of 4,169 statewide. The number of patients in hospitals decreased slightly to 1,382. Ventilator use was up by five to 215.

Sunday data is made up of cases for the entire weekend. The last update before Sunday was on Friday.

WEEKEND NEW CASE INFORMATION

Total cases: 2,710 new cases; 131,399 total COVID-19 cases since March.

Additional deaths this weekend brought total virus-related deaths to 4,145.

Fewer people were in the hospital as of Sunday afternoon, the state reported 1,383 people hospitalized and 210 needed a ventilator, up by three since Friday.

FRIDAY: Louisiana is reported 1,601 new cases for a then-total of 128,746. There were 61 additional deaths Friday, bringing the statewide total to 4,089.

On Friday, there were 1,406 COVID patients hospitalized and 207 needed a ventilator.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of the Monday (8/10):

Ascension: 2,890 cases / 74 deaths

Assumption: 588 cases / 20 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 12,244 cases / 350 deaths

East Feliciana: 591 cases / 36 deaths

Iberville: 1,250 cases / 48 deaths

Livingston: 2,938 cases / 51 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 794 cases / 32 deaths

St. Helena: 267 cases / 2 death

St. James: 719 cases / 32 deaths

Tangipahoa: 3,498 cases / 77 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 722 cases / 37 deaths

West Feliciana: 348 cases / 16 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

