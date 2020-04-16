Latest Weather Blog
State releases guidance for awarding class credit, promoting K-11 students
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Education has outlined how schools should handle course credit for students forced out of school because of the coronavirus crisis.
Just a day after the governor announced campuses would remain closed through the rest of the school year, the Department of Education released guidance informing schools how they should handle credit and grade promotion going into the summer.
Promotion for students grades K-8 is still being left to "local decisions" based on their performance throughout the school year. If a school determines that a student has not met requirements for advancing, the school may offer other options to help meet those requirements via distance learning options, online coursework, written work packets, project-based learning portfolios, or work-based learning.
Standardized testing has also been waived as a requirement for students in grades K-11.
You can read the full guidance here: https://www.louisianabelieves.com/docs/default-source/covid-19-resources/school-system-promotion-guidance-2019-2020.pdf?sfvrsn=a2209b1f_2
