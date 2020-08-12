Latest Weather Blog
State publishes list of schools with reported coronavirus safety concerns
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Education is maintaining a statewide list of schools where coronavirus safety concerns have been reported.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting such concerns from at least four different schools, including St. Aloysius in East Baton Rouge Parish. There, the state received complaints concerning group sizes, face coverings, and monitoring adults and students for symptoms.
Most schools across the state have resumed in some capacity over the past week. While many are holding in-person classes, some are keeping classes entirely virtual for the first several weeks of the semester.
You can view the full list of concerns below. Each school complaint is listed in chronological order.
St. Aloysius (EBR) - July 29, 2020
- Group sizes
- Face coverings
- Monitoring students and adults for symptoms of
COVID-19
St. Mary - July 30, 2020
- Group Sizes
Lafayette Christian Academy - Aug. 3, 2020
- Group Sizes
- Physical Standards for the use of School Facilities
- Environmental Cleaning and Personal Hygiene
- Face Coverings
- Hygienic Supplies
Lakeside Christian Academy (St. Tammany Parish) - Aug. 6, 2020
- Group Sizes
- Environmental Cleaning and Personal Hygiene
- Face Coverings
- Student Programming Determinations
- Essential Visitors to School Facilities
Lakeside Christian Academy (St. Tammany Parish) - Aug. 7, 2020
- Group Sizes
- Physical Standards for the use of School Facilities
- Monitoring Students and Adults for Symptoms of
Covid-19
- Environmental Cleaning and Personal Hygiene
- Face Coverings
- Hygienic Supplies
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State grapples with high cost of widespread unemployment, even with federal help
-
Southern students return to campus for first day of class
-
PAC 12 & BIG 10 delay start of season
-
New unemployment benefits funded through FEMA, state working to sort details
-
Restaurant hostess reportedly attacked for following COVID-19 protocols
Sports Video
-
LSU AD releases statement as conferences debate canceling college football season
-
SEC adds Vanderbilt, Missouri to LSU's 2020 football schedule
-
DD Breaux speaks on her legacy at LSU
-
SEC presidents approve plan for 10-game, conference-only football schedule
-
SWAC moves fall sports, including football to the spring