State publishes list of schools with reported coronavirus safety concerns

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Education is maintaining a statewide list of schools where coronavirus safety concerns have been reported.

As of Wednesday, the state is reporting such concerns from at least four different schools, including St. Aloysius in East Baton Rouge Parish. There, the state received complaints concerning group sizes, face coverings, and monitoring adults and students for symptoms.

Most schools across the state have resumed in some capacity over the past week. While many are holding in-person classes, some are keeping classes entirely virtual for the first several weeks of the semester.

You can view the full list of concerns below. Each school complaint is listed in chronological order.

St. Aloysius (EBR) - July 29, 2020

- Group sizes

- Face coverings

- Monitoring students and adults for symptoms of

COVID-19

St. Mary - July 30, 2020

- Group Sizes

Lafayette Christian Academy - Aug. 3, 2020

- Group Sizes

- Physical Standards for the use of School Facilities

- Environmental Cleaning and Personal Hygiene

- Face Coverings

- Hygienic Supplies

Lakeside Christian Academy (St. Tammany Parish) - Aug. 6, 2020

- Group Sizes

- Environmental Cleaning and Personal Hygiene

- Face Coverings

- Student Programming Determinations

- Essential Visitors to School Facilities

Lakeside Christian Academy (St. Tammany Parish) - Aug. 7, 2020

- Group Sizes

- Physical Standards for the use of School Facilities

- Monitoring Students and Adults for Symptoms of

Covid-19

- Environmental Cleaning and Personal Hygiene

- Face Coverings

- Hygienic Supplies