State prosecutors will not charge WBR deputy for fatally shooting man during raid

WBR Sheriff's Deputy Vance Matranga fatally shot Josef Richardson during a raid on a motel room in Port Allen.

PORT ALLEN - A sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a man during a drug bust at a West Baton Rouge motel will not face criminal charges, according to the Advocate.

Last summer, Deputy Vance Matranga Jr. worked with members of the River West Narcotics Division to execute a raid on a room at a Budget 7 Motel that resulted in the shooting death of 38-year-old Josef Richardson.

Matranga, a nine-year veteran of the WBR Parish Sheriff's Office, fired his gun once, fatally striking Richardson in the back of his neck.

State Police opened an investigation into the shooting and as of Monday morning, state prosecutors decided not to criminally charge Matranga.

Attorneys say during his encounter with Matranga, Richardson reached for what the deputy believed was a weapon.

Shortly after the fatal shooting, Ricardson's family filed a lawsuit, claiming Richardson was clearly unarmed when authorities entered his motel room, as he was dressed only in his underwear when shot.

Deputy Matranga was put on leave after the shooting, but has since returned to work.