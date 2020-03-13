82°
State prohibiting all gatherings larger than 250 people

4 hours 55 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2020 Mar 13, 2020 March 13, 2020 1:48 PM March 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Along with closing down public schools for a month, Governor John Bel Edwards has prohibited all gatherings with 250 people or more in an attempt to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday, the governor signed a proclamation halting any gatherings of that size until April 13. The governor's office clarified Friday afternoon the announcement affects churches as well.

As of mid-day Friday, the state has reported 33 total cases of the virus.

The governor's office will hold a live news conference at 3 p.m. to address the decision.

