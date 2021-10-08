72°
State prison guard charged with aggravated battery of inmate
ST. GABRIEL - A corrections officer at the Elayn Hunt state prison was arrested Friday after an incident involving an inmate.
The Department of Corrections said 49-year-old Juan Harris of Baton Rouge, a 10-year veteran at the prison, was arrested after it was determined he didn't follow protocol when he used a chemical agent on an inmate.
Officials said the incident happened in August and has been under investigation since then.
Harris was booked on a charge of aggravated battery and was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
