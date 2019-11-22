State Police wrap investigation into deadly deputy-involved WBR shooting

PORT ALLEN – A State Police report outlining a deadly, deputy-involved shooting in West Baton Rouge earlier this year has been completed and turned over to the area district attorney’s office.

The shooting involved deputy Vance Matranga and the death of Josef Richardson.

Matranga shot Richardson at the Budget 7 Motel while Matranga and the River West Narcotics Task Force were executing a drug warrant. An autopsy revealed Richardson was shot in the back of the neck.

The district attorney’s office is expected to forward the case to the Louisiana Attorney General.

A lawsuit filed by Richardson's family previously claims he was unarmed and dressed only his underwear when he was shot.

WBRZ reported in the weeks after the shooting that Matranga had returned to work and was carrying a weapon, though not the one used in the deadly altercation. When questioned about Matranga being able to carry a gun again, a sheriff’s office spokesman replied: "It's his God-given right."

That spokesman said the department did not issue him another weapon, but he would be allowed to carry one of his own. The sheriff's office said Matranga returned to work after a doctor deemed he was "fit for duty."

