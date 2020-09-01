82°
Latest Weather Blog
State Police work alongside Vernon Parish residents in post-hurricane clean up
VERNON PARISH - Six days after Hurricane Laura tore through Louisiana, demolishing neighborhoods, flooding streets, and leaving roadways littered with debris, officials are taking the lead in clean-up efforts.
Louisiana State Police were visible doing exactly this, participating in debris removal and other post-hurricane clean-up work, this week. They made their way into Vernon Parish where 1,508 remain without power.
The troopers worked alongside locals in clearing roadways and making repairs.
Vernon Parish Troopers, along with local citizens, are working hand in hand clearing roadways and assisting communities affected by Hurricane Laura. #LouisianaStrong. #LauraPosted by Louisiana State Police on Monday, August 31, 2020
