State Police work alongside Vernon Parish residents in post-hurricane clean up

Louisiana State Police participate in post-hurricane clean up efforts following Hurricane Laura. (September 1, 2020) Photo: Louisiana State Police/Facebook

VERNON PARISH - Six days after Hurricane Laura tore through Louisiana, demolishing neighborhoods, flooding streets, and leaving roadways littered with debris, officials are taking the lead in clean-up efforts.

Louisiana State Police were visible doing exactly this, participating in debris removal and other post-hurricane clean-up work, this week. They made their way into Vernon Parish where 1,508 remain without power.

The troopers worked alongside locals in clearing roadways and making repairs.