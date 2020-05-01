62°
State Police: Woman killed in head-on collision in Washington Parish

Friday, May 01 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BOGALUSA– Louisiana State Police say a Thursday morning crash in Washington Parish resulted in the death of a 40-year-old woman.

Police say Vanessa L. Kraft was killed following a two-vehicle collision on LA 16, just west of LA 1074. 

Kraft was behind the wheel of a Saturn SL2 while headed east on LA 16 and police say she crossed the centerline, crashing directly into a Ford Ranger pickup truck that was traveling west in a head-on collision. 

Kraft was rushed to an area hospital for treatment but died shortly after her arrival. 

It is unknown if she was wearing a seatbelt when the collision occurred and police say impairment may have been a factor.

Their investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

