State Police: Woman killed in Denham Springs crash

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs resident was killed in a Wednesday (March 17) evening crash, according to authorities.

Louisiana State Police confirmed that Sharon Schulte, 59, passed away following a crash on LA 1025 (Arnold Road).

Police say the incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on LA 1025(Arnold Road) at the intersection of Burgess Road in Livingston Parish when Schulte and her passenger were traveling southbound on Burgess Road in a 2014 Nissan Altima.

Authorities say that, at the same time, a 2017 Ram 2500 was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 1025 and as Schulte approached the intersection at LA Hwy 1025, she came to a stop at a stop sign.

For reasons still under investigation, police say, Schulte did not come to a full stop at the intersection's stop sign and instead, traveled into the path of the westbound Ram. This resulted in the Ram striking the Nissan on its driver side door, police say.

Despite wearing a seatbelt, Schulte sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Schulte’s passenger and the driver of the Ram were also wearing seatbelts and sustained moderate injuries. Authorities say both were rushed to local hospitals for treatment.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

Authorities say the tragic crash remains under investigation.