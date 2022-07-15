Latest Weather Blog
State Police: Woman killed after sheriff's deputy crashed into her stopped car on Hwy 16
DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman was killed after a sheriff's deputy slammed into the back of her stopped car on Hwy 16 overnight.
State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday on Hwy 16 southbound, south of Hwy 64 in Livingston Parish. It claimed the life of 33-year-old Christinia Estave.
Troopers say a Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy was responding to a call in a fully marked sheriff's office Chevrolet Tahoe. The deputy was driving south when he rear-ended Estave's car, which was at a complete stop in the left lane.
Estave was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was transported to a hospital where she died from her injuries, according to police. The deputy was also unrestrained and sustained minor injuries.
A toxicology sample was taken from both drivers for analysis as part of an ongoing investigation.
