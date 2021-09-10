62°
State Police: Wall repair along I-10 near Breaux Bridge complete, both lanes open
Louisiana State Police issued a Friday morning Emergency Advisory, stating that the wall repair along I-10 near Breaux Bridge is complete and that both lanes of traffic are now open.
Police added that area drivers should anticipate residual delays due to a back-up in traffic.
The wall was damaged during a crash at the 114 mile post, according to State Police.
