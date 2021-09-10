71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Police: Wall repair along I-10 near Breaux Bridge complete, both lanes open

2 hours 54 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, September 10 2021 Sep 10, 2021 September 10, 2021 6:05 AM September 10, 2021 in News
Source: Louisiana State Police
By: WBRZ Staff

Louisiana State Police issued a Friday morning Emergency Advisory, stating that the wall repair along I-10 near Breaux Bridge is complete and that both lanes of traffic are now open.

Police added that area drivers should anticipate residual delays due to a back-up in traffic.

The wall was damaged during a crash at the 114 mile post, according to State Police.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days