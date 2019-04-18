72°
Latest Weather Blog
State police urging residents to avoid roads as storms roll through
BATON ROUGE - Officials are advising residents to stay safe as severe weather moves through the area.
State police issued a warning before 11:30 a.m. asking people to avoid driving if possible.
“If you must drive, slow down and use extreme caution,” a post on social media said.
Troopers say they have already responded to several weather-related crashes
Sever thunderstorms are expected to hit the Baton Rouge area throughout the afternoon and into the late evening. Keep with the latest weather updates here: http://www.wbrz.com/news/monitor-these-wbrz-tv-online-channels-today-for-urgent-weather-updates
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One transported after overnight crash on I-10
-
Report: Baton Rouge native expected to replace Joe Alleva
-
One killed in shooting on Lewis Street, police investigating
-
Port Allen oil sludge facility facing lawsuits
-
Following WBRSO deadly crash, BRPD issues memo about drivers with suspended licenses
Sports Video
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director
-
Joe Alleva out as LSU's athletics director
-
Sports Director Michael Cauble talks Alleva's departure
-
Rumors of Joe Alleva's exit from LSU swirl Wednesday
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate