Baton Rouge doctor charged in fatal wreck where unrestrained victim crossed into his lane

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Sunday morning when he barely blew above the legal limit after a head-on accident that killed a driver who ran into his car.

According to troopers, 22-year-old Summer McKinnon of Walker was driving along Nicholson Lane around 3 a.m. and crossed the center line of the road, running straight into 35-year-old Chenna Nalabolu's car.

Troopers said McKinnon was not wearing her seatbelt. She was taken to a hospital were she died.

Although Nalabolu did not cause the crash, troopers administered a breathalyzer and he blew .087%. Nalabolu was charged with vehicular homicide.

According to Baton Rouge Clinic, Nalabou is a practicing hospital physician.