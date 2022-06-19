98°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge doctor charged in fatal wreck where unrestrained victim crossed into his lane
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Sunday morning when he barely blew above the legal limit after a head-on accident that killed a driver who ran into his car.
According to troopers, 22-year-old Summer McKinnon of Walker was driving along Nicholson Lane around 3 a.m. and crossed the center line of the road, running straight into 35-year-old Chenna Nalabolu's car.
Troopers said McKinnon was not wearing her seatbelt. She was taken to a hospital were she died.
Although Nalabolu did not cause the crash, troopers administered a breathalyzer and he blew .087%. Nalabolu was charged with vehicular homicide.
Trending News
According to Baton Rouge Clinic, Nalabou is a practicing hospital physician.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Folks keeping their cool in near record heat
-
Juneteenth celebrations kicking off early in East and West Baton Rouge parishes
-
Violent teens likely to be moved to shuttered EBR facility after taking...
-
'Supply chain issues' delaying solution for Pelican Crossing residents plagued by red...
-
State Senate and House continue to stall on redistricting debates
Sports Video
-
Paul Mainieri remembers leading Notre Dame to last College World Series
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer