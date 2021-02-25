Latest Weather Blog
State Police uncover illegal gambling den in Baton Rouge; five arrested
BATON ROUGE - An extensive investigation conducted by the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division resulted in numerous arrests after an illegal gambling den was discovered in Baton Rouge.
On Feb 22., Troopers arrested Wayne Neyland, 43, aka “Uber Wayne” of Denham Springs and 38-year-old Jack Hardesty of Prairieville on charges of gambling. In addition, Troopers also arrested 41-year-old John Brewster of Denham Springs, 33-year-old Ryan Westmoreland of Denham Springs, and 31-year-old Darren Ortego of Denham Springs on Feb. 23 for gambling.
The investigation revealed the aforementioned individuals were the principal operators of an illegal gambling den that was based at the 5th Street Social Club in Baton Rouge.
All five individuals were booked into the East Baton Rouge Jail for violating gambling ordinances.
