State Police trying to identify bicyclist killed in overnight crash
DUTCHTOWN - State Police are trying to identify a bicyclist killed in a crash while cycling on the I-10 overpass on Hwy. 74 overnight.
State Police released details of the crash Saturday morning.
Troopers said the wreck happened around 11 Friday night when a pickup hit the bicyclist as the biker was cycling in the center of the southbound lane of the highway.
The cyclist was hit, injured and rushed to the hospital where they died.
Detectives said the cyclist's identity was unknown but was a male.
No one has been charged, State Police said, though the crash remains under investigation.
