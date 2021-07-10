88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Police trying to identify bicyclist killed in overnight crash

4 hours 45 minutes 22 seconds ago Saturday, July 10 2021 Jul 10, 2021 July 10, 2021 11:28 AM July 10, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

DUTCHTOWN - State Police are trying to identify a bicyclist killed in a crash while cycling on the I-10 overpass on Hwy. 74 overnight.

State Police released details of the crash Saturday morning.

Troopers said the wreck happened around 11 Friday night when a pickup hit the bicyclist as the biker was cycling in the center of the southbound lane of the highway. 

The cyclist was hit, injured and rushed to the hospital where they died. 

Detectives said the cyclist's identity was unknown but was a male.

Trending News

No one has been charged, State Police said, though the crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days