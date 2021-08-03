State Police: Truck driver killed in St. Francisville wreck

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Louisiana State Police say a Mississippi man was killed in a Monday night wreck on LA Hwy 964 in St. Francisville.

According to police, 66-year-old Laverna Howard of McComb lost his life when the truck he was driving went off the road.

Howard was behind the wheel of a 2016 Freightliner box truck on LA Hwy 964 west of US Hwy 61 when the Freightliner ran off the road and into a nearby ditch.

Authorities say Howard was pronounced deceased at the scene of the wreck.

The tragic crash remains under investigation.