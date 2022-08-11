State Police: Suspect arrested after deadly hit-and-run with motorcycle in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly killing a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run crash in Livingston Parish last week.

State Police said the crash happened Friday, Aug. 5, shortly after 11:30 p.m. on LA 1019, east of LA 16 in Denham Springs. It ultimately claimed the life of 26-year-old Kyle Rowland.

Troopers said Rowland was riding a motorcycle eastbound on LA 1019 with one passenger. At the same time, a pickup truck reportedly driven by 23-year-old Kyle Manno was traveling west in the opposite lane.

For reasons still under investigation, the truck crossed the center line and crashed into the motorcycle.

Rowland and his passenger were ejected from the motorcycle on impact. Both victims were seriously injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Following the crash, the pickup truck continued west on the highway and fled the scene, and troopers identified Manno as the suspect a few hours later. The truck was found hidden in thick foliage along LA 1019.

Manno was arrested that night and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on charges of hit-and-run, obstruction of justice, negligent injuring and improper lane usage.

Tuesday, troopers were notified Rowland succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Following Rowland's death, Manno was rebooked into the jail on additional charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, unsafe vehicle and open container.