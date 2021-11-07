State police shoot, kill man wanted in death of 3

WISNER, La. (AP) — A man suspected of killing three people in the northwest Louisiana city of Shreveport was shot and killed hours later by state police after holing up at an apartment in northeast Louisiana and firing at local sheriff’s deputies, authorities said Friday.

Barry Rigsby, 36, was killed Thursday afternoon in Franklin Parish. Authorities were searching for him in connection with the deaths of his wife, Adriana Perry Rigsby, 29; her son, Xavier Perry, 12; and her brother, Joshua Perry, 18.

The three were found dead in the home they had shared with Rigsby in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove area, according to news outlets.

The bodies were discovered shortly before 2 a.m. Hours later, Rigsby’s car was spotted about 150 miles (241 kilometers) east of Shreveport near an apartment complex in the town of Wisner. Franklin Parish deputies began an evacuation of the complex. State police were called after Rigsby fired from an apartment.

“As troopers methodically checked the remaining apartments, they encountered the armed suspect,” a Louisiana State Police news release said.

“During the course of the encounter, Rigsby was subsequently shot and fatally wounded by LSP personnel,” the statement said.

Rigsby died at the scene, according to a Facebook post by the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

In Shreveport, police said in a news release that the triple slaying is believed to have followed a domestic dispute.

Police said a woman had gone to the apartment around 1:45 a.m. to check on the welfare of her son. It was unclear whether her son was there. The woman found the back door open, entered and found the three bodies. All three appeared to have been shot, police said.