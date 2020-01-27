45°
State Police searching for missing woman and her four children in Jackson Parish
JACKSON PARISH - State Police are searching for a missing woman and her four children on behalf of the Jackson Parish Sheriff's Office.
33-year-old Amanda Morgan and her four children were last scene in a blue 2015 Ford F-150. The Ford was last seen displaying Texas license plate, HFM2002. It is believed that she may have been traveling to Alabama, where family is located.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Morgan and her children is asked to contact the Jackson Parish Sheriff's Office.
