State Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl in West Carroll Parish
PIONEER — Louisiana State Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl from West Carroll Parish.
Adalynn Rawls was last seen Thursday at her grandmother’s home on Old Delhi Road in Pioneer. She was discovered missing this morning at approximately 8:00 a.m.
Rawls is a white girl with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 148 lbs.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Adalynn Rawls should immediately contact the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-428-2331 or local law enforcement by dialing 911. Inquiries should be directed to the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office.
