68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed bicyclist in Lafayette crash

1 hour 42 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, September 21 2020 Sep 21, 2020 September 21, 2020 7:30 AM September 21, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE - Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that occurred Saturday in Lafayette and took the life of a 54-year-old Lake Charles resident.

Police say Carl Broussard was riding a bicycle on the right shoulder of LA 182, shortly before 8:30 a.m. when the driver of the unknown vehicle hit him with such impact that Broussard was pronounced deceased on the scene.

State Police say the unknown driver fled the scene after the crash. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call Troop I at (337) 262-5880.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days