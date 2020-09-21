68°
State Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed bicyclist in Lafayette crash
LAFAYETTE - Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that occurred Saturday in Lafayette and took the life of a 54-year-old Lake Charles resident.
Police say Carl Broussard was riding a bicycle on the right shoulder of LA 182, shortly before 8:30 a.m. when the driver of the unknown vehicle hit him with such impact that Broussard was pronounced deceased on the scene.
State Police say the unknown driver fled the scene after the crash. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call Troop I at (337) 262-5880.
