State police say person behind 'derogatory' social media post not tied to LSP
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police says a controversial social media post from someone claiming to be related to a state trooper was "fabricated."
A statement released by the agency Monday says it investigated the post after it received numerous complaints about an individual "representing himself as a relative of current state troopers." While the person did not reportedly mention Louisiana, it says other social media users falsely tied that individual to current LSP troopers.
State police say they investigated the claims and found the user not only posted under an alias, but he also lives outside the state.
The agency is encouraging people to avoid sharing unconfirmed posts not issued by credible sources, adding that the intentional posting of known false information could lead to criminal charges.
