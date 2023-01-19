State police say 39-year-old driver rolled over several times before crashing into I-10 barrier

BATON ROUGE - A fatal crash on I-10 east Thursday morning left one person dead and three people injured.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday under the Pecue Lane overpass between Siegen Lane and Highland Road and left at least one person dead, according to sources. State Police say the driver, later identified as Javier Alvarado-Espinosa, veered to the left and hit the barrier, overturning several times before stopping in the shoulder.

Alvarado-Espinosa suffered fatal injuries from the crash and died on the scene. His three passengers received minor to moderate injuries and were brought to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers obtained a toxicology sample from Alvarado-Espinosa as part of their ongoing investigation into the crash.

This is a developing story.