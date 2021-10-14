88°
Latest Weather Blog
State Police respond to deadly wreck
GONZALES - State Police said one person died in a wreck this morning in Ascension Parish.
It happened around noon at the intersection of La. 931 and Roddy Road north of Gonzales.
Investigators said a truck heading west with two people inside didn't stop at the four-way stop, and were struck by a car heading south.
Trooper Jared Sandifer said one person was confirmed dead, but didn't release any details about their identity.
News 2 crews are headed to the scene and will have more information when it becomes available.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the week 6: Central's Glen Cage
-
Tiger fans frustrated with Coach O after loss in Lexington
-
Dutchtown running back Dylan Sampson breaks Eddie Lacy's career rushing record
-
Tackling woes, issues with defense continue to plague LSU in loss to...
-
LSU loses big to Kentucky, what's next for Tiger football