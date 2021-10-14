State Police respond to deadly wreck

GONZALES - State Police said one person died in a wreck this morning in Ascension Parish.

It happened around noon at the intersection of La. 931 and Roddy Road north of Gonzales.

Investigators said a truck heading west with two people inside didn't stop at the four-way stop, and were struck by a car heading south.

Trooper Jared Sandifer said one person was confirmed dead, but didn't release any details about their identity.

News 2 crews are headed to the scene and will have more information when it becomes available.