State Police remove 18-wheeler along I-10 West near Vinton, all lanes reopened

Sunday, May 02 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

VINTON –All lanes along I-10 West near Vinton were reopened Monday, May 3 following the removal of an 18-wheeler that was on the side of the road.

As the removal was carried out over the weekend, area drivers were warned to be cautious and watch for emergency vehicles and personnel.

Louisiana State Police initially announced the removal and subsequent lane closures on Sunday.

As of Monday, the area is clear and all lanes have been reopened.

