State Police remove 18-wheeler along I-10 West near Vinton, all lanes reopened

VINTON –All lanes along I-10 West near Vinton were reopened Monday, May 3 following the removal of an 18-wheeler that was on the side of the road.

As the removal was carried out over the weekend, area drivers were warned to be cautious and watch for emergency vehicles and personnel.

Louisiana State Police initially announced the removal and subsequent lane closures on Sunday.

As of Monday, the area is clear and all lanes have been reopened.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.