State Police: Registered sex offender wanted for armed robbery, home invasion

Louisiana State Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a fugitive named Aaron Dun who is wanted for a long list of alleged crimes including home invasion and armed robbery.

According to WWL-TV, Dun is a registered sex offender in Alabama and has been accused of breaking into a home and kidnapping a resident at knifepoint in LaPlace before leading state police on a pursuit through New Orleans and evading arrest.

The police chase took place Friday night in New Orleans and authorities say Dun crashed the car he was driving near the intersection of Carrollton Avenue and D'Hemecourt Street in Mid-City.

This is the second state police pursuit that ended with Dun's escape. I

Dun's crime spree in Louisiana began Tuesday, when officers with the Louisiana State Police saw a stolen red Kia Soul headed east on the I-10 in LaPlace, a release from the SJSO said.

Police said Aaron Dun, 33, refused to stop when police turned on their sirens and lights, and as he was being pursued by officers, he left the highway, headed toward Belle Terre Boulevard.

After crashing the vehicle on Foxwood Lane, Dun ran into the woods in the direction of Sugar Ridge Drive in LaPlace.

Later, police officers responded to a home invasion in the 2000 block of Sugar Ridge Drive. There, the suspect, believed to be Dun, broke into a home with a knife, threatening a 73-year-old woman, her 93-year-old mother and a seven-year-old child.

Dun allegedly forced the 73-year-old woman out of her home and into the passenger side of her sedan with his knife, got in the driver's seat, and drove away.

Shortly after, he released the victim at a nearby hotel and escaped toward I-10 in the victim’s vehicle. No one was injured during this incident.

SJSO detectives said Dun was driving the stolen Kia, and with that information, they were able to identify him as the man behind the home invasion, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

Dun is a registered sex offender with the Birmingham Police Department, where he is wanted on several outstanding warrants, the release said.

In St. John Parish, he is wanted for home invasion, aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery. Charges also are pending from the Louisiana State Police.