State Police: Pierre Part man killed in crash on Belle River Road

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PIERRE PART - A 36-year-old man from Pierre Part lost his life in a tragic collision early Wednesday morning, Louisiana State Police say.

According to a report from State Police, Dustin Coupel was killed shortly after midnight when his pickup truck ran off Belle River Road (LA 1016-2) and hit a culvert.

Couple, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, was pronounced dead by the Assumption Parish Coroner's Office at the scene of the crash.

State Police say a toxicology sample was collected from Coupel and, in harmony with routine procedure, the sample will be submitted for analysis.

At this time, the incident remains under investigation.

