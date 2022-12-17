State Police: Pedestrian killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

KENTWOOD - A pedestrian was killed after being struck on LA Hwy 10 near North Jackson Road in Tangipahoa Parish, shortly after 6:00 p.m. Friday night.

State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of 24-year-old Timothy Warden Jr. of Loranger.

According to their initial investigation, authorities say that Warden Jr. was walking in the roadway on LA Hwy 10 when he was struck by a 2017 GMC Yukon traveling eastbound.

Warden Jr. succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It is said that Warden Jr. was wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash.

The driver of the GMC Yukon was properly restrained and uninjured.

Although impairment is not suspected to be a factor, toxicology samples were obtained from Warden Jr. and the driver.

This is an ongoing investigation.