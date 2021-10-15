80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
State Police: Pedestrian killed in Lafourche Parish crash

Friday, October 15 2021
RACELAND - A pedestrian was killed on Raceland's U.S. Highway 90 near LA Hwy 182 (Exit 210) early Friday morning, Louisiana State Police (LSP) say.

According to LSP, it was close to 3 a.m. when 45-year-old Toby Pace of Bloomington, Indiana was walking along the right eastbound lane of U.S. Hwy 90 when he was hit struck by a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia.

The Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office said Pace passed away at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured during the collision.

At this time, LSP is still investigating the crash.

