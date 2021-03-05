State Police: Pearl River man killed in St. Tammany Parish wreck

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A St. Tammany Parish wreck that occurred on Thursday (March 4) evening took the life of a 54-year-old Pearl River resident, Louisiana State Police say.

The wreck, which occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. on LA 41 south of LA 435 in St. Tammany Parish, claimed the life of John R. Singletary III, authorities say.

Police report that their initial investigation into the tragic incident revealed that Singletary was headed northbound in an unlit section of LA 41 on a 2002 Honda VTX motorcycle, and traveling behind a 2020 Ford F-150.

According to authorities, as Singletary changed lanes, moving into the southbound lane of LA 41, in an attempt to pass the Ford F-150 in a passing zone, a 2008 Nissan Altima was simultaneously headed southbound on LA 41 without its headlights on.

The Honda and the Nissan collided in a head-on crash, ejecting Singletary into the northbound lane of LA 41 where he was hit by the Ford F-150.

Though Singletary was wearing an approved DOT helmet, he sustained fatal injuries and pronounced deceased on the scene by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

State Police say impairment is not suspected to be a causal factor in the crash. They add, in a Friday morning press release, that as part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were taken for scientific analysis.

According to authorities, the tragic crash remains under investigation.