Latest Weather Blog
State Police: Pearl River man killed in St. Tammany Parish wreck
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A St. Tammany Parish wreck that occurred on Thursday (March 4) evening took the life of a 54-year-old Pearl River resident, Louisiana State Police say.
The wreck, which occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. on LA 41 south of LA 435 in St. Tammany Parish, claimed the life of John R. Singletary III, authorities say.
Police report that their initial investigation into the tragic incident revealed that Singletary was headed northbound in an unlit section of LA 41 on a 2002 Honda VTX motorcycle, and traveling behind a 2020 Ford F-150.
According to authorities, as Singletary changed lanes, moving into the southbound lane of LA 41, in an attempt to pass the Ford F-150 in a passing zone, a 2008 Nissan Altima was simultaneously headed southbound on LA 41 without its headlights on.
The Honda and the Nissan collided in a head-on crash, ejecting Singletary into the northbound lane of LA 41 where he was hit by the Ford F-150.
Though Singletary was wearing an approved DOT helmet, he sustained fatal injuries and pronounced deceased on the scene by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.
State Police say impairment is not suspected to be a causal factor in the crash. They add, in a Friday morning press release, that as part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were taken for scientific analysis.
According to authorities, the tragic crash remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University to play first and last home game
-
Public awaits results of investigation into LSU's past handling of sexual harassment...
-
LSU will release findings from law firm's review into sexual misconduct policies...
-
East Iberville overcomes 14 point deficit to claim 1A State Title
-
Junk house cleaned up following 2 On Your Side story
Sports Video
-
East Iberville overcomes 14 point deficit to claim 1A State Title
-
LSU radio crew calls road games from home
-
Southeastern caps off historic weekend with sweep of Mississippi Valley
-
Central's Ethaniel Rizan big on size and heart
-
Baton Rouge CC gets huge win over Louisiana Community Christian