Latest Weather Blog
State Police: One killed, 5 injured when vehicle flipped in head-on crash late Saturday night
BOGALUSA - A driver was killed, and five other people were injured when a vehicle flipped after a head-on crash late Saturday night in Washington Parish.
State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 10:45 p.m. Saturday on LA 21 near Little Southern Village Road in Bogalusa. It claimed the life of 35-year-old Kevin Christensen.
Troopers said Christensen was driving the wrong direction on LA 21 in a pickup truck when he crashed head-on into an SUV traveling in the same lane, causing the SUV to flip.
Christensen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He died at the scene, according to police.
Police said the driver of the SUV was wearing a seatbelt but sustained serious injuries. Four passengers in the SUV were also restrained and sustained minor to moderate injuries. All occupants of the SUV were transported to a hospital for treatment, and their current conditions are unknown.
Trending News
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis as part of an ongoing investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge volunteers head to Kentucky for flood relief
-
Federally funded program could help lower electric bills in capital area
-
2MAD: Stuff the Bus with Chick-fil-A; Sylvia's Toys for Christmas in July
-
Port Allen community gains closure through tribute, memorial to family killed in...
-
Louisiana Pet Food Bank overwhelmed with applications; asking for donations
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West