State Police: Motorcyclist dies in Livingston Parish crash

Tuesday, October 27 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - According to Louisiana State Police, a 43-year-old resident of Pride was killed in a motorcycle crash on Livingston Parish's LA Hwy 16 south of LA Hwy 1033.

Troopers say around 4 p.m., Monday, Kenneth Forest was headed northbound on LA Hwy 16 on a 2020 Suzuki GSX1300 when, for reasons still under investigation, the Suzuki swerved off-road and struck a culvert.

Despite the fact Forest was wearing a DOT approved helmet, Forest sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

In accord with police procedure in such incidents, a toxicology sample was obtained from Forest for analysis and the tragic crash remains under investigation.

