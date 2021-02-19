State Police: Man with 2 knives confronts deputies, fatally shot

MOUNT HERMON, La. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a white man who confronted them with two large knives at a home where domestic violence had been reported, police said Thursday.

Louisiana State Police said in a news release that 28-year-old Dustin A. Crain of Mount Hermon was killed late Wednesday.

Washington Parish deputies had been called to a home in Mount Hermon shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday because of a report of domestic violence.

As the deputies arrived, Crain armed himself and confronted them, the statement said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the domestic violence report, and state police are investigating the shooting.

The deputies’ races were not immediately available.

No other details were immediately released.