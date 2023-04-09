63°
State Police: Man killed in crash on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left one dead on Airline Highway late Saturday night.
Shortly after 11:30 p.m., authorities responded to a crash that occurred on Airline Highway near Castille Road.
The crash took the life of 31-year-old Daryus Weston of Baton Rouge.
According to State Police, Weston was traveling northbound on Airline Highway in a 2007 BMW 328. For unknown reasons, the BMW veered off the roadway before colliding with a culvert and a concrete light pole.
Weston was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. Weston was pronounced dead on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
