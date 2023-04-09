63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
State Police: Man killed in crash on Airline Highway

1 hour 51 minutes 34 seconds ago Sunday, April 09 2023
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left one dead on Airline Highway late Saturday night.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., authorities responded to a crash that occurred on Airline Highway near Castille Road.

The crash took the life of 31-year-old Daryus Weston of Baton Rouge.

According to State Police, Weston was traveling northbound on Airline Highway in a 2007 BMW 328. For unknown reasons, the BMW veered off the roadway before colliding with a culvert and a concrete light pole.

Weston was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. Weston was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

