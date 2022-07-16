State Police: Man killed after head-on crash with semi-truck in Covington

COVINGTON - A man died after getting into a head-on crash with a semi-truck in St. Tammany Parish Friday afternoon.

State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 1:35 p.m. Friday on Hwy 437 near Hwy 40 in Covington. It claimed the life of 48-year-old Shane Young.

Troopers said Young was driving his car northbound on Hwy 437 while a Peterbilt commercial truck was heading south in the opposite lane. For reasons still under investigation, Young's car traveled across the center line, crashing head-on into the semi.

Young was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The driver of the semi-truck was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis as part of an ongoing investigation.